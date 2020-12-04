Jersey's Co-op Medical Care becomes First Medical

Co-op Medical Care is to become First Medical from today (4 December).

The First Medical practices will be run by a group of GPs who are currently employed by Co-operative Medical Care.

The firm hopes this will ensure continuity for all patients at sites on Bath Street in St Helier, New Era in St Clement and the surgery at Grand Marché St Peter.

It comes after the company confirmed 25 jobs were at risk earlier this year.

The Chief Executive of the Channel Islands Co-op said the five-year plan rolled out for the company's medical offer did "not come to fruition" and it had been making losses for the company since it began in 2014 - describing the returns as "some way off" the projections set.

Mark Cox now says the company is "delighted" that four of its GPs are taking over the Medical Care practice.

It was always our preference to hand the reins to our own team, as we have absolute confidence in their dedication, passion and professionalism. This takeover ensures that our patients will continue to receive the same high standards of care, delivered by a familiar team. Mark Cox, Chief Executive The Channel Islands Co-operative Society

The Co-op Society says it has worked with the new management to put in place "robust processes" to "ensure a smooth transition" for patients and medical and support staff at First Medical.

All islanders who are registered with Co-operative Medical Care have been written to, informing them of the changes - and they will be automatically registered with First Medical.