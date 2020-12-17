Home care at risk of collapse in Jersey due to testing delays

Jersey’s home care provision is at risk of collapse because it’s taking so long for staff who’ve been asked to isolate to get tested, according to the sector’s representative body.

The Jersey Care Federation says that withdrawal of care packages could lead to more of their service users needing hospitalisation.

ITV News has seen an email chain begging government figures for a dedicated phone line at the contact tracing centre so carers can be fast-tracked for testing in order for them to be able to continue their work.

If we don’t keep the home carers safe we can’t keep the hospital safe. We’re going to have to cancel packages of care in the community which will lead to an increase in admissions into the hospital. What do we do? Hospital staff are getting swabs daily, yet we have staff isolating for five days waiting for tests. This is crippling our workforce. Cheryl Kenealy, Jersey Care Federation

Government officials are accused of having “a silo mentality”.

In a strongly worded email sent to a number of senior officials including the hospital managing director and the Health Minister, the federation asks for five specific actions:

A dedicated line to both Track & Trace and the helpline for health care professionals

Direct contact details of the lead of both Track & Trace and the Help Line for care managers

Priority swabbing of healthcare professionals and their families to reduce self isolation

Training of swabbing so peer to peer swabbing can take place in the community (hospice for some reason has been prioritised, why can’t we?)

A list of who is heading up departments as we are fumbling in the dark. People are being redeployed into different roles, and we do not know who is who, or who to contact when.

ITV News has asked the government for comment.