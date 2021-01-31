Author Anthony Horowitz sets new murder mystery book in Alderney

Author Anthony Horowitz has set his new murder mystery book in Alderney.

A Line About Killing will be released in August, but is now available to pre-order.

It comes after the author visited the island almost two years ago, and told ITV News that he planned on doing just this.

The crime rate on this island is pretty much zero and I thought wow that makes it a wonderful place to set a murder mystery novel. Since I arrived on this island, everything I've done has been seen by someone and that for a crime story is very interesting and useful, so I do plan to set a murder mystery here. Anthony Horowitz, author (speaking in 2019)

Here's a bit more about his latest novel:

'I couldn't see the sea from my bedroom but I could hear the waves breaking in the distance. They reminded me that I was on a tiny island. And I was trapped.'There has never been a murder on Alderney.It's a tiny island, just three miles long and a mile and a half wide. The perfect location for a brand new literary festival. Private Investigator Daniel Hawthorne has been invited to talk about his new book. The actual writer of the book, Anthony Horowitz, travels with him.Very soon they discover that not all is as it should be. Alderney is in turmoil over a planned power line that will cut through it, desecrating a war cemetery and turning neighbour against neighbour.The visiting authors - including a blind medium, a French performance poet and a celebrity chef - seem to be harbouring any number of unpleasant secrets.When the festival's wealthy sponsor is found brutally killed, Alderney goes into lockdown and Hawthorne knows that he doesn't have to look too far for suspects.There's no escape. The killer is still on the island. And there's about to be a second death...