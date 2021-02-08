Class A drugs disguised as vape oils sent to Guernsey in the post
Class A and B drugs disguised as vape oils and other liquids are being smuggled into Guernsey via the post.
After being seized by the Guernsey Border Agency, they were found to contain what are known as 'synthetic cannabinoids/cannabis derivatives'. This is even the case with items that are labelled on websites as CBD or containing no controlled substances.
The force is reminding islanders that this is a criminal offence and those involved may be liable to arrest and prosecution.
As the importer, it is your responsibility to be aware of what you are bringing into the island and the current laws. In order to prevent action being taken against you, please ensure you are fully aware of what you are ordering. If you are in any doubt, don't order it.