Guernsey Police warn of scam email claiming to be from World Health Organisation

People in Guernsey are being warned of an email scam, where fraudsters pretend to be from the World Health Organisation. They claim the recipient has been in contact with a positive Covid case and tells them to click on a link.

Police are reminding people that The States of Guernsey run a 'track and trace' system and their team will call anyone (from a local number) who is at risk. The call will then be followed up by a letter.

If you think you have fallen for a scam, in the first instance contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

Islanders can call Guernsey Police on 725111 or email fraud@guernsey.pnn.police.uk.

The emails for Trading Standards are scams@gov.gg or tradingstandards@gov.gg.