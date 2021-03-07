The founders of a Jersey charity say they have been "blown away" by the public's generosity after they raised more than £13,000 running round the clock.

Co-founders of Healing Waves Sean Burke and Max Wiltshire have been taking part in the 4-4-48 challenge this weekend, which has seen them run four miles, every four hours for a total of 48 hours.

They are doing it to fund the Channel Island's first adaptive surf centre.

The sleep deprivation side of it has been a real challenge. We've only had a few hours sleep over the last 48 hours and the night runs have been quite tricky because of that however when we've had the sun shining we've been solar powered and pushed through. Max Wiltshire, Healing Waves

The challenge began at 6pm on Friday night and they will have clocked up 48 miles by the time they finish their 12th and final run at 6pm this evening (7 March).

The pair set a fundraising target of £4,800, but donations have already exceeded £13,395.

We lost a lot of fundraising opportunities because of Covid-19 and we thought it was a really good way to recoup some funds and set a personal challenge so just went for it. We are blown away by the donations. We can't thank people enough for how generous they've been. Sean Burke, Healing Waves

Mr Burke and Mr Wiltshire set up Healing Waves in 2017 alongside their friend Dominic Booth.

The charity provides accessible surfing and paddle board sessions to people with physical, neurological and mental health challenges and allows them to access the ocean in a safe way.