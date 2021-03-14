Peter James 'couldn't be happier' with ITV adaptation of Roy Grace novels

Peter James, the crime novelist based in Jersey, has told ITV Channel TV he 'couldn't be happier' with the film adaptation of two of his bestsellers, the first episode of which is due to air on ITV this evening (Sunday 14 March). The two part production, covers the first two Roy Grace novels, Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead.

It features John Simm, from Life on Mars, as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in the lead.

James says he has been closely consulted on the casting, which he says is 'just brilliant'.

John Simm, as Roy Grace, I mean when I first created Roy Grace back in 2003, the Roy Grace of my imagination was so much like John Simm actually is, and he's wonderful.... Peter James, Author

Roy Grace is modelled on a real Detective Superintendent, Dave Gaylor whom James describes as his 'real life Roy Grace'. He too has been involved in the production as a consultant.

I just love it, I'm thrilled to bits. I think everyone who is a fan of the Roy Grace novels is going to have a good time. I don't think they'll be disappointed, I don't think we're going to have many emails saying 'that's not how we imagined it'! They have really done it justice. Peter James, Author

'Grace' will premiere on ITV tonight (Sunday 14th March) at 8pm.