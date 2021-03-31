Guernsey Police warn over new online scam

Police are warning of a new online scam which has targeted people in Guernsey.

Islanders have been approached by Facebook and email accounts which resemble those of people they know, requesting money in the form of gift vouchers.

Officers say scammers are preying on people's goodwill and encourage anyone who receives such a message from a friend to contact them by other means to check the request is genuine.

If a person's account is hacked, they should immediately change their passwords and should consider alerting their contacts that they should be wary of any messages which appear out of the ordinary.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen for a scam should contact their bank directly and report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via their website. They can also contact the Guernsey Police on 725111 or via email.