Sark celebrates 10 years of being a Dark Sky Island

Astronomers around the world have been marking International Dark Sky Week and this year it coincides with a special anniversary for people in Sark. It was the world's first Dark Sky Island in 2011 - due to its unparalleled views of the night sky and lack of light pollution.

It is something the Sark Astronomy Society says needs careful protection.

They really had to recognise that its something special and to commit to taking care of it so the lighting has to be absolutely minimal - it's outside lighting so you have to measure the quality of the night sky and the government has to undertake to back the whole effort as does the community. Jo Birch, Sark Astronomy Society

The lights of Guernsey eight miles away can just be seen on the horizon but not enough to pollute the darkness here significantly.

It is one of just a handful of places around the globe which offers the chance to view the night sky in its full intensity.

Sark has wonderfully clear sky above it and there's no street lighting in Sark and we made sure everybody with lights that shine up into the sky has conformed and shielded the lights. Dr Richard Axton, Sark Astronomy Society

Sark, with its absence of street lights and vehicles has a huge advantage over other places and is becoming just as recognised by visitors for its nightime beauty as it is during the day.