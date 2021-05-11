Ports of Jersey fundraiser takes off with 'Runway Challenge'

People in Jersey are being invited to take part in Ports of Jersey's fundraiser from today (11 May).

The 'Runway Challenge' aims to raise money for local charities and allows participants to pick their distance from a choice of 21 runway lengths. They can complete it any way they want, such as running, paddle boarding or kayaking.

There is no time limit in which the challenge must be completed - and it can be done at any point over the 21 days (until 31 July).

Ports of Jersey says this year's fundraiser is a twist on the usual "Run the Runway" event which sees charities host their own fundraisers at the airport throughout the year.

As this wasn’t looking likely to happen in 2021, we looked at other ways in which to support them, with an innovative event that everyone could get involved in. We came up with the idea of a virtual runway challenge, which could be completed by anyone, anywhere, regardless of age, ability or fitness. Matt Thomas, Chief Executive, Ports of Jersey

The runway destinations have been chosen from the airport’s proposed summer 2021 timetable, based in the British Isles and European cities.

Participants can also opt to take part in the 21 runways in 21 days challenge, which will total more than 100km.

Runway length suggestions include:

8km Munich's runway

5.1km Edinburgh’s runway

Money raised from the event will help support Beresford Street Kitchen, Caring Cooks of Jersey, Dementia Jersey and Healing Waves.

Healing Waves says the money raised will go towards it becoming the Channel Islands' first fully inclusive Surf Centre.

We plan on completing many of the runway distances in the ocean, either swimming, kayaking or by stand-up paddle boarding. All the funds that Healing Waves receives from this event will be going directly towards what we hope will be the Channel Islands’ first fully inclusive Surf Centre, where the charity can be based and from where our sessions can run more efficiently. Dominic Booth, Healing Waves

Those who would like to compete will be able to submit their times online and a leader board will show how they compare to others competing by the same discipline. And all participants will be in with the chance of winning a prize, regardless of their time or distance.

Registration is open and costs £5 for juniors, £10 for individual entries and 20 for those wanting to take on the full 21 runways.

There is also an option for groups of five to get involved with a relay registration for £75.

People taking part can share their selfies and photos on social media using the hashtags, #runwaychallenge21 and #21runwaysJsy.