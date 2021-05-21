Jersey GPs say government must increase subsidies to avoid rise in doctors' fees

GPs in Jersey are calling on the government to increase subsidies for GP services, to prevent patients having to pay more to see a doctor.At the moment GP surgeries receive a rebate of £20 per appointment from the Health Insurance Fund.

However that level of contribution has not been increased since 2012.The Primary Care Body, which represents GPs in the island, has been calling for the funding to be raised for a number of years, to stop patients being burdened with the extra costs.Their latest attempts to secure additional funding were rejected in March this year.

We don't want people avoiding seeking healthcare because they can't afford it. There's been significant inflation in the island. Health inflation's widely recognised as being more than inflation and although practices have kept their price rises to the absolute minimum, with the significant increased costs to practices that's getting progressively more difficult. Dr Gordon Callander, GP

If it is not increased, the PCB says community resources will not be in place to enable the implementation of the Jersey Care Model, which seeks to change how care is organised and delivered in the island.The new model aims to deliver more care in the community and at home, rather than in hospital.