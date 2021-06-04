Jersey could join the list of UNESCO Global Geoparks, to protect and recognize it's geological heritage.

In a first step towards it, a new exhibition "Aspiring Jersey Island Geopark Visitor Centre" has opened at Jersey Museum, showcasing the island's rich landscape.

The aim of the Visitor Centre is to introduce the Aspiring Geopark project and encourage people to explore Jersey and discover its stories along the way. The Island has been shaped by tide and time over millions of years. Jersey's exceptional geology and important cultural heritage form the outstanding surroundings we enjoy every day Millie Butel, Landscape Engagement & Geopark Development Curator at Jersey Heritage

There are currently 169 geoparks across 44 countries.

A geopark is a single area which gives protection to sites of geological significance, granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The British Geological Survey has identified potential geological sites of special interest Credit: Jersey Heritage

In Jersey there are over 20 sites of recognized geological significance, but according to a recent study by the British Geological Survey many more could be added.

Jersey Heritage, the Société Jersiaise, Jersey National Park, Young Archaeologists’ Club, Jersey Biodiversity Centre and the Blue Marine Foundation are already all involved in the project.A group of 'Gardiens' represents each of the project's partners and champions the Island's landscapes through their roles within the community and their passion for Island life.

It's important to protect it if you want to know our geological history and how Jersey formed and how it became an area for settlement and how the resources, the stone was used for dolmens; churches; mills; chapels; castles, and so on. Ralph Nichols, Geologist and Geopark Guardien

The Centre features facts and figures on Jersey's geology and wildlife Credit: ITV Channel

Marine life is also dependent on the landscape and geopark status would encourage more research to understand how to protect it.

It's highlighting what landscapes we have underwater because we can't really see them from the land, nobody knows what's out there. You're going over in a boat and you don't realize the amazing diversity that you're going over. So we have things like maerl beds and seagrass beds, and bringing all that into the focus to highlight that and let people know that's out there and it's worth protecting. Samantha Blampied, Marine Biologist and Geopark Guardien

Jersey is now registered as an aspiring geopark.

The application process could take at least four years to complete.