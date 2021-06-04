Calls for Jersey to become UNESCO Global Geopark
Jersey could join the list of UNESCO Global Geoparks, to protect and recognize it's geological heritage.
In a first step towards it, a new exhibition "Aspiring Jersey Island Geopark Visitor Centre" has opened at Jersey Museum, showcasing the island's rich landscape.
There are currently 169 geoparks across 44 countries.
A geopark is a single area which gives protection to sites of geological significance, granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
In Jersey there are over 20 sites of recognized geological significance, but according to a recent study by the British Geological Survey many more could be added.
Jersey Heritage, the Société Jersiaise, Jersey National Park, Young Archaeologists’ Club, Jersey Biodiversity Centre and the Blue Marine Foundation are already all involved in the project.A group of 'Gardiens' represents each of the project's partners and champions the Island's landscapes through their roles within the community and their passion for Island life.
Marine life is also dependent on the landscape and geopark status would encourage more research to understand how to protect it.
Jersey is now registered as an aspiring geopark.
The application process could take at least four years to complete.