Governments across the Channel Islands have stated their intention to follow UK policy on gay men giving blood.

Previously, gay men were not allowed to give blood if they have had sex with another man within three months.

However, the new rules mean they will no longer be asked whether they have been sexually active with another partner.

Jersey's government hopes to align with UK legislation by 2022.

The UK's system uses technology wholly dedicated to a manufacturing process whereas that in Jersey encompasses both diagnostic and manufacturing elements. The technology used in Jersey currently only enables sexually active gay men to donate blood 12 months after they have been sexually active. Government of Jersey spokesperson

Meanwhile, Guernsey Health and Social Care Committee (HSC) intends to follow this move too.