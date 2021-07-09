New strategy being developed to protect trees in Jersey

Trees in Jersey could have greater protection thanks to a new island-wide strategy.

Environmental groups, local businesses, developers and farmers are meeting to discuss a plan on Thursday 22 July.

We need to ensure that the trees growing right now continue to thrive well into the future, for generations to come. I'd like to thank the 50 stakeholder representatives who will support the creation of our new Tree Strategy and shape the way that we protect, maintain and enhance the islands tree stock Deputy John Young, Environment Minister

The project is funded by the Climate Emergency Fund, which is ringfenced specifically for tree preservation initiatives.

After this meeting, islanders will be invited to give their views as part of a wider consultation.

The government is also planning to update the Planning and Building Law to improve the protection of trees during the planning process. They expect this amendment to be lodged in the States Assembly before politicians take their summer recess.

The Tree Strategy will hopefully be published in early 2022.