To mark World Hepatitis Day 2021 Jersey residents are being offered a free test at the General Hospital.

Hepatitis can affect anyone no matter what their race, age or gender.

The disease can cause serious health problems but these can be prevented if it is diagnosed early.

Across the world, a person dies every 30 seconds from a Hepatitis related illness. Treatment is available and if concerned Islanders wish to talk, we advise them to speak with their GP or health professional. Clinical Nurse Specialist, Michelle Mulhall

Islanders can get a free test on Wednesday 28 July or ring 01534 444319 or email BBV@health.gov.j for advice.