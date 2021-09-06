Jersey musician Jonathan 'Pix' Pickford found dead in Spain

Tributes have been paid to Jersey musician Jonathan 'Pix' Pickford who has been found dead in Spain.

He had been missing since 29 August, when he failed to return to his home in the Costa del Sol resort of Torre del Marr after a meal out with friends.

Spanish media reports that his body was discovered close to a river.

It is not yet clear how he died.

Pix's nephew Tim Evans describes his uncle as a "legend".

It was a bit of a shock as he wasn't particularly old. He was a real influence and a great inspiration... a bit of a legend locally. He was just an amazing man. I speak to 20-somethings and they're into the O Band. Tim Evans, Pix's nephew

The singer and guitarist was well-known on Jersey's music scene in the 1970s when he played guitar in the group A Band Called O, originally known as The Parlour Band.

The rock group was championed by the legendary radio presenter and DJ John Peel.

