Jersey musician Jonathan 'Pix' Pickford found dead in Spain
Tributes have been paid to Jersey musician Jonathan 'Pix' Pickford who has been found dead in Spain.
He had been missing since 29 August, when he failed to return to his home in the Costa del Sol resort of Torre del Marr after a meal out with friends.
Spanish media reports that his body was discovered close to a river.
It is not yet clear how he died.
Pix's nephew Tim Evans describes his uncle as a "legend".
The singer and guitarist was well-known on Jersey's music scene in the 1970s when he played guitar in the group A Band Called O, originally known as The Parlour Band.
The rock group was championed by the legendary radio presenter and DJ John Peel.
Pix on stage in Jersey with A Band Called O.