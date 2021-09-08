Richard Cripwell appointed by the Queen as Guernsey's next Lieutenant-Governor

The Queen has appointed Guernsey's next Lieutenant- Governor.

Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell will succeed Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder when his term of office ends on 30 November.

He will become the Queen's personal representative in the Bailiwick and serves a term of five years.

I am delighted and extremely honoured to have been chosen to be Her Majesty’s personal representative in the Bailiwick, and I look forward to playing a part in the life of its three jurisdictions. Louise and I look forward to meeting islanders and sharing in the rich history, character and natural beauty of all the islands. Lieutenant General Cripwell

The announcement follows a recruitment process which sought candidates with a 'distinguished military service background at a high level' to apply, with the promise of a salary and other benefits.