Richard Cripwell appointed by the Queen as Guernsey's next Lieutenant-Governor
The Queen has appointed Guernsey's next Lieutenant- Governor.
Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell will succeed Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder when his term of office ends on 30 November.
He will become the Queen's personal representative in the Bailiwick and serves a term of five years.
The announcement follows a recruitment process which sought candidates with a 'distinguished military service background at a high level' to apply, with the promise of a salary and other benefits.