Jersey's War Tunnels scoop Tripadvisor's top award

Jersey's War Tunnels have been awarded the coveted Traveller's Choice award for 2021 by online review website Tripadvisor.

The attraction, which is the highest rated in Jersey, gives people the unique and emotive experience to learn about life during Jersey's four-year occupation by the Nazis.

The award is determined by visitors themselves and reviews they write online. These reviews have put the War Tunnels in the top 10% of the worldwide attractions.

The accolade, which was established in 2002, is the highest that Tripadvisor can award.