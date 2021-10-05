Jersey man helps cyclists from around the world ride the island's roads

Play video

Cyclists from as far afield as Russia and the USA are enjoying rides around Jersey without ever leaving their own home. Local rider, Peter Varley-Best, spent much of the lockdown filming Jersey's roads so others can enjoy the island's most spectacular rides.

Eight routes of varying levels of difficulty been made available for the first time to virtual riders at home through the online platform, FulGaz.

It all came about really during lockdown when I spent a lot of my time doing indoor riding, riding in lots of different countries, a hundred different countries, but there wasn't any in Jersey. So I said to FulGaz yes I'd be very interested in filming because you haven't got the Channel Islands. Peter Varley-Best, cyclist

Peter faced an early set back when he was involved in a road traffic accident on his second ride but he did not let it stop him from getting back in the saddle.

Virtual cycling through online platforms is helping to make the sport accessible.

It opens up cycling to people who probably wouldn't normally take up cycling, like those who are elderly or even very young I've seen having a go on my rides. Or people who are recovering from illness or injury. It's a great way to get fit in the safety of your own home. Peter Varley-Best, cyclist

More than 500 people have cycled the routes since they launched less than a week ago and many users have already expressed the wish to come to Jersey to cycle them for real.

He believes the routes are already helping to put Jersey on the map as a global cycling destination.