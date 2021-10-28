Jersey man calls for action after 'reckless cyclist' knocks grandson off bike

A Jersey man wants more to be done about "reckless cyclists" after his grandson was knocked off his bicycle.

14-year-old Cassius Guyet broke his wrist when he came off his bike on his way home from school.

He was hit by a man on an electric bike, thought to be in his 30s, on Victoria Avenue.

The crash happened on 14 October when Cassius was riding home from school.

The bicycle was left with such damage that Cassius was no longer able to ride it.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Cassius says the man in his 30s rode off saying he was too busy to stop - something his grandad says is "disgusting".

To leave someone like that who's been knocked off their bike, who's injured with a bike you can't do anything with, just to leave him there to sort himself out. I think it's terrible for an adult to behave in that way. Andy Carne, grandad

Mr Carne added that Cassius uses the cycle route every day, never had any issues and that he was not wearing headphones or anything that could distract him.

Police have recorded the incident.