Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor to leave the role after five years

Play video

Video report by Kate Prout

Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor has most of his bags packed as he and his wife prepare to leave the island following a five year term in the role.

Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder arrived in the Bailiwick in May 2016 following a 40 year career in the Royal Navy.

The Lieutenant Governor is the representative of the British monarch in the Bailiwick of Guernsey.During his time in Guernsey he opened up the grounds of Governor House for a number of public events and welcomed dignitaries from across the world.

He will be replaced by Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell.

Sir Ian and his wife are relocating to North Norfolk and say they are looking forward to new adventures and experiences.