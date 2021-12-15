Face masks will be mandatory in shops and indoors spaces in Jersey from 4 January.

The government is reintroducing the measure in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 as case numbers continue to climb.

Currently mask-wearing is only recommended in places where social distancing is not possible.

Working from home will also be recommended from 4 January and islanders will need to have received their booster jab to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’.

We want to ensure that all Islanders can enjoy the Christmas period safely, and we must safeguard the resilience of our healthcare services as there are already other winter pressures on staffing in in the General Hospital and other care settings. We are asking Islanders to continue taking sensible, precautionary, steps to protect themselves, and each other, over the coming festive period. Senator John Le Fondre, Chief Minister

It comes after Omicron was identified in Guernsey last week.

Although it has not yet been confirmed in Jersey, Director for Public Health Policy Alex Khalidi said it was likely Omicron had already ‘seeded’ in the island and policy makers were working on the basis the variant was already here.

Please continue to act responsibly, and with kindness, to ensure that your family, friends and colleagues can all enjoy this Christmas safely. Senator John Le Fondre, Chief Minister

Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer said the current priority was to get people fully vaccinated and slow the spread of the virus.

From today (15 December), islanders aged 18 and over will be able to book their booster jab.

There are 31,000 people in the island who have received two doses of the vaccine but have not yet had their third dose.