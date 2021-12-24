Where to get support if your struggling with mental health this Christmas
The charity Mind say around one in four people will experience a mental health problem each year - with one in six people reporting a regular issue, such depression or anxiety.
The Christmas period can be a difficult time for many, especially if people are isolating or away from family and friends.
If you or someone you know is feeling low, depressed or just needs somebody to talk to, there are a range of services across the Channel Islands that can help.
JERSEY
Jersey Samaritans call on 116 123
Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service call on 01534 445030
Mind Jersey on 0800 7359 404
LINC Mental Health and Wellbeing, including Jersey's Listening Lounge - on 01534 734443
GUERNSEY
Guernsey Mind on 01481 722 959
Guernsey Samaritans on 116 123
The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561
OTHER SUPPORT
CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) on 0800 58 58 58
childline.org.uk on 0800 11 11