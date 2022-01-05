'Busiest year yet' for Guernsey charity turning trees into woodchip

A Guernsey charity is collecting islander's Christmas trees and repurposing them to use on site.

More than 400 trees have been booked in for collection with The Accidental Zoo.

The scheme, which has been running for several years, has helped raise and save money for the charity.

I think we're probably the only organisation that 100% recycles on site and makes good use of the trees. We're very grateful for any we receive, the woodchips are really important to us because we will use all of it through the year, and it's a massive cost saving because it'll see us through to October. Charlotte Le Guilcher, The Accidental Zoo

The Accidental Zoo are collecting the trees, fully recycling them to be used in a variety of ways.

In the winter when there's no leaves on the trees, the easterly wind comes straight up off the sea and it's really, really cold. So we'll drag down about 100 or 150 trees down to the bottom of the land, and we build a seven foot barrier all the way along the bottom just to keep it a bit nicer for the animals. Ryan Le Guilcher, The Accidental Zoo

Wood chip is used on site to stabilise the land for duckling runs, but is also given to local craftsmen who turn it into animals the charity sells at open days.

The Accidental Zoo is home to more than 300 animals, ranging from more exotic creatures to more familiar animals.

The charity's aim is to help islanders, some who have been referred to them thanks to a recent social prescribing initiative.

It's the most amazing place for mental health issues. My child's got a lot of labels and he looks up here to me. I love it up here. It's changed my life. Clare Garnham, Volunteer

It will take months for the charity to work through their collection of Christmas trees and make use of them on site.

They aim to collect as many as 700 trees over the upcoming weeks, in what they have said could be their busiest year yet.