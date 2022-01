Same-sex couples in Sark will now be able to get married at Sark Chapel and other non-religious venues.

The decision comes following talks at the Methodist Conference in the island.

The announcement has been warmly welcomed by islanders across the Bailiwick, saying it is "such great news for equality and inclusion" in Sark.

The island debated legalising gay marriage in 2019 and it was passed in 2020.