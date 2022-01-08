Channel Islanders are being reassured that they will still get "high levels" of care despite Covid absences within the emergency services.

Figures released reveal how many people, not just frontline workers, are off work due to Covid in Jersey.

There are currently 9.7% of the police force absent, 7.8% of the ambulance service and 6.5% of the Fire and Rescue Service.

309 Total number of police staff in Jersey

77 Total number of ambulance staff in Jersey

110 Total number of Fire and Rescue Service staff in Jersey

Despite the absences, the Government of Jersey has reassured islanders they will continue to get the "high levels of care" they expect.

The Government says "Jersey does not currently have significant disruption to staffing in the emergency services".

If we do have higher than average levels of sickness, internal measures can been taken to maintain good service. There is a range of options that could be implemented should alternative ways of working be required and all of these would continue to provide Islanders with the high levels of care and protection they are accustomed to, and rightly expect. Justice and Home Affairs

In Guernsey's Police force there is an overall sickness absence of 7.8% against total numbers.

Meanwhile Guernsey Fire and Rescue has 7% of its staff off with Covid.