Channel Islanders will get 'high levels' of emergency care despite Covid absences
Channel Islanders are being reassured that they will still get "high levels" of care despite Covid absences within the emergency services.
Figures released reveal how many people, not just frontline workers, are off work due to Covid in Jersey.
There are currently 9.7% of the police force absent, 7.8% of the ambulance service and 6.5% of the Fire and Rescue Service.
Despite the absences, the Government of Jersey has reassured islanders they will continue to get the "high levels of care" they expect.
The Government says "Jersey does not currently have significant disruption to staffing in the emergency services".
In Guernsey's Police force there is an overall sickness absence of 7.8% against total numbers.
Meanwhile Guernsey Fire and Rescue has 7% of its staff off with Covid.