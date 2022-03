People around the world have been getting involved in World Book Day - a global celebration of the magical power of reading.

In a bid to help children embrace the joys of a good book, they are encouraged to dress up as their favourite literary characters every year - and the Channel Islands are no exception.

Thanks to our viewers, we have had just about everything - from monster slaying warriors to bunnies, from fairies to Gangsta Grannies.

Check out our gallery below.

Sebastian from Jersey dressed as the stripy star of his favourite book, The Tiger Who Came To Tea Credit: Viewer picture

Tatenda arrived at school as Gangsta Granny, from the much loved book by David Walliams. Credit: Viewer pictures

Sam and Theo from Jersey looked very much the part as Mr Strong and Tom from Beast Quest. Credit: Viewer pictures

Aria from Guernsey spent the day dressed as the beautiful butterfly from The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Credit: Viewer picture

Olive and Arthur got into the spirit of the day by dressing as a pirate and a rainbow chaser. Credit: Viewer picture

Brody from Jersey - dressed as Spiderman - along with his sister Bryanna

Matilda from Guernsey is enjoying her book today

Adelaide from Jersey has been enjoying reading a bunny book today - and she certainly looks the part too!