Fraudulent emails sent to patients of Guernsey's Medical Specialist Group

Some patients from the Medical Specialist Group in Guernsey have been sent fraudulent emails after a cyber breach.

The Medical Specialist Group suffered a cyber attack back in December involving its email system - it is not sure who carried it out. It is suspected these emails are a result of that cyber breach.

At the time of the breach the Patient Record management system was not touched.

Some patients and external contacts have now been sent emails saying they are from the group and include a link.

There is a potential risk the link can cause harm when clicked on because it opens an unsecure website or triggers a malicious download.

People who get the email are told to:

- Delete it straight away

- Do not click on any links

- If you have clicked on links, run anti-virus scans and change your log in details

Patients can contact the Medical Specialist Group to check the emails they get are real.

They have apologised to people who receive the fraudulent emails adding they are doing all they can to help.