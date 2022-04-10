Author Jack Higgins dies aged 92

Author Henry Patterson, who used the pseudonym Jack Higgins, has died at the age of 92.

Higgins novels sold over 250 million copies worldwide and his 85 books were translated into 35 languages.

His most well known book, The Eagle has Landed, sold over 50 million copies and was later created into a film adaptation in 1976 staring Robert Duvall and Sir Michael Caine.

Higgins was born in Newcastle-upon-Tyne in 1929 before moving to Belfast. He died at home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by four children from his first marriage - Sarah, Ruth, Sean, and Hannah - as well as his wife, Denise.

In a statement, HarperCollins chief executive Charlie Redmayne said "I've been a fan of Jack Higgins for longer than I can remember. He was a classic thriller writer: instinctive, tough, relentless. The Eagle Has Landed and his other Liam Devlin books, his later Sean Dillon series, and so many others were and remain absolutely unputdownable."

He added "Being part of his publishing for even part of his career has been a privilege , his passing marks the end of an era."