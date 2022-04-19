Funky Pigeon puts orders on hold after cyber attack

Greetings card company Funky Pigeon has temporarily stopped fulfilling orders after a cyber attack.

The company, based in Guernsey, took its systems offline as a precaution when it became aware of the breach on Thursday (15 April) and launched an investigation, led by external experts.

No customer payment data, like bank account and credit card information, has been put at risk - but the company is looking into whether personal data, including names and home and email addresses has been compromised.

The company says, "We take the security of customer data extremely seriously and we have temporarily suspended any new orders via the website.

"We have also informed the relevant regulators and law enforcement authorities, and we will continue to review and update our protocols based on what we learn from this incident."

The company says teams are working 'around the clock' to investigate the issue and that it will provide further updates as they become available.