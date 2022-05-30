Jersey sailors return home after 2,000 mile trip

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

Two Jersey sailing crews have returned home after completing their 2,000 mile journey around the UK.

The crews took to sea and travelled around the country in aid of Prostate Cancer UK and raised over £6,000.

Phil Carter, Colin Le Galle, Neil Cotillard and Phil Graham set off last month aboard boats the April Rose and the Joie De Vivre.

The four men returned to Jersey last night. Credit: ITV Channel

Whilst the men enjoyed their time at sea, they were grateful to dock home yesterday evening.

Phil Carter, Captain of the April Rose, said: "So pleased to be back, right the way around the UK we've achieved everything we wanted to achieve, we've been to the Orkneys, had some real challenges, we've had some fantastic times, brilliant but so nice to be back."

The four men set off on 25 April and returned to Jersey on 29 May.