Jersey's next Lieutenant Governor announced

Jersey's next Lieutenant Governor has been announced.

Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd CBE, who has served in the Royal Navy for almost four decades, will take up the role in October 2022.

Most recently, Admiral Kyd has held the post of Fleet Commander, giving him command of the British Fleet across all five Fighting Arms of the of the Royal Navy.

He has also captained several warships including Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth - the largest ever warship in the Royal Navy’s fleet.

He is married to GP Dr Karen Kyd and they have four sons.

Following the announcement, he said: "After a wonderful career of service with the Royal Navy, I am honoured to have been chosen to be Her Majesty’s personal representative in Jersey. I am looking forward to it all immensely, playing a full part in the life of the island, and in particular, meeting and supporting the people of Jersey into the future.

"My wife, Karen, is equally excited and we cannot wait to immerse ourselves in the unique history, character and natural beauty of this most loyal island in the autumn."

Admiral Kyd will succeed Air Marshall Sir Stephen Dalton, who will retire at the end of his term in June. This will be followed by a three-month handover.