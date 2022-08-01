Lucy Beere wins Guernsey's first Commonwealth Games medal for 28 years
Bowler Lucy Beere has won Guernsey's first medal at The Commonwealth Games for 28 years.
She's into the women's singles final after a dominant display against Malaysia's Siti Zalina Ahmad, winning 21-15.
She will now compete in the gold medal match this afternoon.
It's the first time any Channel Island team has won a medal since a bronze in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol back in 1994.
After a tight opening, Beere established an early advantage by picking up four points to lead 6-2 at the end of the fourth.
It remained close at 9-6 to the Guernsey bowler at the end of the ninth but from there she took control. Beere reeled off seven points without reply to lead 16-6. Ahmad - a two time Commonwealth champion - threatened a remarkable comeback, fighting back from 18-7 to 18-14 but it was the Sarnian that was first to the magical 21 point mark.
Beere will take on Australia's Ellen Ryan in this evening's gold medal match.