John Nettles to return to Jersey for Occupation story-telling

Actor and historian John Nettles will return to Jersey to host an evening of historical story-telling.

Nettles, who starred in the Jersey-based detective series 'Bergerac', has published two books on the Nazi occupation of the Channel Islands.

They go into the history of the Channel Islands during World War II, exploring how islanders lived under Nazi rule.

Nettles will be re-telling these stories at the Jersey War Tunnels on Friday 19 August.

He last met fans in Jersey three years ago when he attended a book signing with fellow 'Bergerac' star, the late Sean Arnold.

During the decade he spent filming the popular TV series 'Bergerac', Nettles made Jersey his home.

He has previously published books on his personal experiences of Jersey, entitled 'Bergerac's Jersey' and 'John Nettles' Jersey: A Personal History of the People & Places'.

Joe Carnegie, Jersey War Tunnels Chief Operating Officer, says: “We’re delighted to host well the established actor and historian John Nettles for this very special evening.

"His insights into fascinating and valuable historical stories help give us a real understanding of what life was like for Channel Islanders during the Occupation.”