Exhibition celebrating acclaimed Guernsey artist opens

Roisin Gauson reports

An exhibition showcasing the work of celebrated Guernsey artist Peter Le Vasseur has been officially opened by the island's Lieutenant Governor.

Le Vasseur, who is among the Bailiwick's best known painters, has been honing his craft for more than four decades, with his works often containing hidden messages or observations.

He said: "For the last 40 years, I've been doing ecology and conservation paintings and it's a fascinating subject - it's the whole world - so there's no shortage of ideas and things to do really."

The exhibition coincides with a book chronicling how his work has developed across the decades - moving from Pop Art through to more political and fantasy-based pieces.

Author Dr Jason Monaghan said: "We did a number of interviews together, Peter and I and we went through his life story, but then primarily I decided to write about the pictures and tell Peter's story through his pictures because there's usually an anecdote attached to each picture and the story of how it was painted, and the ideas that are incorporated into the picture." The exhibition will run at the Coach House Gallery until Friday 30 September.