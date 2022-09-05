The Chief Ministers of Jersey and Guernsey are welcoming and congratulating Liz Truss on becoming the new Prime Minister of the UK.

Peter Ferbrache, Chief Minister of Guernsey, said: "On behalf of the people of Guernsey, I would like to congratulate Liz Truss on her success in becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"Our links are constitutional, historical, social and economic, and therefore touch all aspects of Islanders lives.

For that reason the States of Guernsey values what are very good relationships with politicians across the UK political spectrum and with officials in many UK Departments."

This comes after Guernsey's Chief Minister travelled to London to sign the new Reciprocal Health Agreement between the Bailiwick of Guernsey and the UK Government.

In a tweet, Kristina Moore, Chief Minister of Jersey, said: "On behalf of the Council of Ministers at the Government of Jersey, I send my warm congratulations to Liz Truss on becoming the new UK Prime Minister.

"I look forward to a continued strong working relationship between Jersey and the UK."

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq tweeted: "I congratulate the Rt Hon Liz Truss on being elected as leader of the Conservatives.

"I was honoured to meet her last year & look forward to working with her as PM along with her new team."