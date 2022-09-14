Jersey's Social Security Minister has increased the island's minimum wage.

Deputy Elaine Millar has set the new rate at £10 an hour from Saturday 1 October. It was previously £9.22 an hour.

The minimum wage for trainees is also going up to £7.49 /hour, or £8.73/hour once they have completed 12 months' training.

The new minimum wage goes against the advice of the Jersey Employment Forum, which traditionally makes recommendations to the government on what the minimum wage should be.

The Employment Forum called for an increase to £10.10 hour from January 2023 and specifically opposed any increase in October 2022:

"The Forum notes a political commitment to a rate of £10 an hour from October 2022. However, the evidence the Forum has received reveals little support for an interim increase.

"The Forum is concerned that the steps needed to be taken to implement an interim increase to £10 an hour in October – with a further recommended increase to £10.10 in January 2023 place a significant administrative burden on businesses to accomplish two increases in such a short space of time."