Viewer footage of the crash on Jersey's Victoria Avenue

A multi-million pound Ferrari Enzo and a Honda Jazz have been involved in a crash on Victoria Avenue in St Helier.

The dual carriageway has been closed westbound and emergency services have been on the scene since around 11:30 on Thursday morning (29 September).

As it happened on one of the island's main arterial routes, the crash caused significant disruption to traffic.

Jersey Police officers are asking motorists to avoid the area:

Only 400 Enzos were built when they were produced between 2003 and 2004, making it one of the rarest modern Ferraris - often fetching more than $2.5 million at auction.

Even on Victoria Avenue, which is Jersey's largest road, the top speed limit is just 40mph.

The bright red supercar involved in the collision was registered on the neighbouring island of Guernsey.