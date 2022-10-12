A Jersey politician is calling on the States to remove the 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) from food.

Deputy Raluca Kovacs has proposed that food, excluding alcoholic drinks, be based on the UK's zero-rating categorisation of food.

She has requested that the Minister for Treasury and Resources bring the legislation forward for approval as soon as possible, and no later than 1 January 2024.

The scrapping of GST would, according to Deputy Kovacs, benefit those suffering during the current cost-of-living crisis.