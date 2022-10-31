Police are appealing for information after abusive graffiti was sprayed on walls around homes in St Helier.

It is believed the incidents took place between Friday 28 October and Saturday 29 October.

The walls of six homes have been vandalised with black paint across Rouge Bouillon, Springfield as well as residential homes near Haute Vallée School.

The graffiti includes homophobic abuse aimed at the LGBTQ+ community and other abusive slurs.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen someone in the surrounding areas with a spray can of paint or anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is also asked to contact policeon 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or anonymously at Crimestoppers-uk.org.