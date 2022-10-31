Questions are being asked over the future of Jersey's Aircraft Registry after the last plane was de-registered and moved elsewhere.

The privately-owned Cessna aircraft was the first of only four planes ever to sign up since the scheme was introduced in 2015.

That's compared to more than 500 aircraft registered on the neighbouring Channel Island of Guernsey, and more than 1,200 to have been based on the Isle of Man.

That plane joined the other three in moving its registration away from Jersey on Thursday 27 October 2022.

The last remaining aircraft de-registered on Thursday 27 October. Credit: Government of Jersey

Nearly £900,000 was spent setting up the registry, but it only ever brought in a fraction of that through fees.

In 2016, the registry's first year of operation, it cost around £66,000 to run - while fees brought in just £11,789, according to a Freedom of Information request.

The registry made around £15,600 in 2017 before "not generating any income" in 2018 or 2019.

Income since 2020 has not been published as operating the registry was transferred from the government to the Ports of Jersey.