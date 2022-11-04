A Bonfire Night event has been cancelled in Jersey due to weather conditions.

The bonfire was due to take place in St Martins on Saturday 5 November.

However, high winds across Jersey would pose a potential fire risk from bonfires and fireworks.

Also, the car parks in the surrounding area is reported to be extremely muddy and could present parking issues.

The Bonfire and fireworks night has been rescheduled for Saturday 12th November.

The organisers continued: "Looking forward to seeing everyone. The gates open at 6pm next week."