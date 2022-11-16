Channel Islands brace for gale-force winds

The Channel Islands will see Gale Force 8 winds tonight, which comes as no surprise as we pass the mid-point of November.

Jersey Met has issued an Orange wind warning for the shipping area which means we are set to experience the strongest winds between 7pm and around midnight.

The islands could see gusts of up to 60mph at times and that, coupled with the showers, could make it a rather lively, wet and windy night.

We had 10mm of rainfall until 3pm today and 7mm of that fell between 2pm and 3pm.

The good news is it is set to be less windy after today for the rest of the week - until Sunday at least.

Shireen Jordan will have the latest weather forecast for the Channel Islands at 6pm.