Drivers in Guernsey are being urged not to mount footpaths - as police issuing a warning.

'Pavement surfing', when a car drives along a footpath, is not itself illegal but can be classed as a dangerous driving offence.

Today (18 November) marks the end of Road Safety Week and officers in the Bailiwick are asking drivers to think about their actions.

Acknowledging that roads are narrow in Guernsey, Roads Policing Sergeant Andy Smith asked drivers to be cautious.

"Public safety is paramount when it comes to law enforcement and general road use," he said.

"When you do use the roads, and we do appreciate that they are narrow in Guernsey, you may have to mount a footpath occasionally to pass vehicles but it's really to remind you that you should be stopping or at least taking relevant caution and slowing your speed enough."

