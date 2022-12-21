More than 1000 children in Jersey now eligible for free dental treatment

More than 1000 children in Jersey can now receive free dental treatment.

A new scheme has been set up by Jersey's government to tackle delays caused by the pandemic.

Children between four and 11 can now receive routine appointments for free at Smile Group, Colomberie Clinic and Dental Practice, The Dental Studio, Confidence Dental and Wellbeing and Windsor Crescent Dental Practice.

After a successful pilot period, a further 833 children can now access the free appointments.

The scheme will be funded as part of the Covid-19 Recovery Strategy.

Children who require routine appointments, fit the age criteria and were on the waiting list for the community dental team as of 31 October, are eligible for the new scheme.

If the child requires further treatment, they will remain under the care of the private dentist. If no further treatment is required, they are transferred back into the care of the community dental team and be reassessed between six and 12 months later.

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson, said: “I am pleased to see progress around waiting lists for children’s health.

"This is a great example of primary and secondary care working in partnership to deliver better services for children who have been affected by delays caused by the pandemic, and as a start of the turnaround for HCS.”