2023 Island Games football fixtures drawn

Martyn Banton and Chris Schofield from the Guernsey FA draw the fixtures while Brian Allen from Guernsey's Island Games Association watches on Credit: Guernsey Island Games Association

The football fixtures have been announced for this year's NatWest International Island Games, which are taking place in Guernsey.

The draw took place at Foote's Lane on Monday 30 January, with Chris Schofield and Martyn Banton from the Guernsey FA deciding which teams will go head-to-head.

This year's games will be played between Sunday 9 and Tuesday 11 July, with the playoffs taking place on Thursday 13 July and Friday 14 July.

2023 Island Games Football Fixtures

Men's Tournament

Group 1:

  • Guernsey

  • Western Isles

  • Åland

  • Isle of Wight

Group 2:

  • Isle of Man

  • Ynys Mon

  • Falkland Islands

  • Shetland Islands

Group 3:

  • Greenland

  • Bermuda

  • Froya

  • Orkney

Group 4:

  • Menorca

  • Jersey

  • Gozo

  • St Helena

Womens' Tournament

Group 1:

  • Jersey

  • Bermuda

  • Hitra

  • Åland

Group 2:

  • Isle of Man

  • Isle of Wight

  • Menorca

Group 3:

  • Guernsey

  • Ynys Mon

  • Western Isles

Gary Roberts, the football coordinator for the 2023 Island Games, said: "The football community in Guernsey is looking forward to the 2023 Games football tournament, with excitement building now that the draw has been made. Everyone is aware of the growing popularity of the women’s game, particularly following England’s success in the Euros last year, and we look forward to welcoming the 9 visiting women’s teams, along with the 15 visiting men’s teams, for what we anticipate will be very competitive competitions.

"The Football Organising Committee is progressing well with preparations for the competitions, and this includes plans to introduce a £125k pitch maintenance equipment bank that will be used to ensure the pitches at College Field, Corbet Field, Northfield, Blanche Pierre Lane and the Track are in the best possible condition."