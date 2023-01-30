2023 Island Games football fixtures drawn

The football fixtures have been announced for this year's NatWest International Island Games, which are taking place in Guernsey.

The draw took place at Foote's Lane on Monday 30 January, with Chris Schofield and Martyn Banton from the Guernsey FA deciding which teams will go head-to-head.

This year's games will be played between Sunday 9 and Tuesday 11 July, with the playoffs taking place on Thursday 13 July and Friday 14 July.

2023 Island Games Football Fixtures Men's Tournament Group 1: Guernsey

Western Isles

Åland

Isle of Wight Group 2: Isle of Man

Ynys Mon

Falkland Islands

Shetland Islands Group 3: Greenland

Bermuda

Froya

Orkney Group 4: Menorca

Jersey

Gozo

St Helena Womens' Tournament Group 1: Jersey

Bermuda

Hitra

Åland Group 2: Isle of Man

Isle of Wight

Menorca Group 3: Guernsey

Ynys Mon

Western Isles

Gary Roberts, the football coordinator for the 2023 Island Games, said: "The football community in Guernsey is looking forward to the 2023 Games football tournament, with excitement building now that the draw has been made. Everyone is aware of the growing popularity of the women’s game, particularly following England’s success in the Euros last year, and we look forward to welcoming the 9 visiting women’s teams, along with the 15 visiting men’s teams, for what we anticipate will be very competitive competitions.

"The Football Organising Committee is progressing well with preparations for the competitions, and this includes plans to introduce a £125k pitch maintenance equipment bank that will be used to ensure the pitches at College Field, Corbet Field, Northfield, Blanche Pierre Lane and the Track are in the best possible condition."