2023 Island Games football fixtures drawn
The football fixtures have been announced for this year's NatWest International Island Games, which are taking place in Guernsey.
The draw took place at Foote's Lane on Monday 30 January, with Chris Schofield and Martyn Banton from the Guernsey FA deciding which teams will go head-to-head.
This year's games will be played between Sunday 9 and Tuesday 11 July, with the playoffs taking place on Thursday 13 July and Friday 14 July.
2023 Island Games Football Fixtures
Men's Tournament
Group 1:
Guernsey
Western Isles
Åland
Isle of Wight
Group 2:
Isle of Man
Ynys Mon
Falkland Islands
Shetland Islands
Group 3:
Greenland
Bermuda
Froya
Orkney
Group 4:
Menorca
Jersey
Gozo
St Helena
Womens' Tournament
Group 1:
Jersey
Bermuda
Hitra
Åland
Group 2:
Isle of Man
Isle of Wight
Menorca
Group 3:
Guernsey
Ynys Mon
Western Isles
Gary Roberts, the football coordinator for the 2023 Island Games, said: "The football community in Guernsey is looking forward to the 2023 Games football tournament, with excitement building now that the draw has been made. Everyone is aware of the growing popularity of the women’s game, particularly following England’s success in the Euros last year, and we look forward to welcoming the 9 visiting women’s teams, along with the 15 visiting men’s teams, for what we anticipate will be very competitive competitions.
"The Football Organising Committee is progressing well with preparations for the competitions, and this includes plans to introduce a £125k pitch maintenance equipment bank that will be used to ensure the pitches at College Field, Corbet Field, Northfield, Blanche Pierre Lane and the Track are in the best possible condition."