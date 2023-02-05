First training session complete for volunteers at July's Island Games

Play Brightcove video

Kate Prout went along to meet the volunteers.

It is all becoming very real...

There is just five months to go until July's Natwest International Island Games in Guernsey.

Around 1200 volunteers have already signed up to help out, with recruitment ongoing.

But on Saturday in Beau Sejour, the current crop had their first training session and received their uniforms.

They were also told more about their roles, and shown some of the technology they will be using to communicate with each other during the competition.

It is a huge logistical challenge for the organisers, but they say there is only one word to describe the islanders who have stepped forward to help out - enthusiasm.

Head of Marshalling, Alex Knowledon says he loves meeting everyone and expects there to be a great atmosphere during the competition.

"I will be guiding people and it's been a while since I've caught up with the archery crew so I hope to meet old friends and make some new ones. I wasn't here last time so I wanted to be a part of it this time."

Hundreds of athletes and their supporters will descend on Guernsey in July - an opportunity to show the island can compete with the best.

Communications and Events Director, Amanda Hibbs, describes the event as "hugely exciting."

She added: "Guernsey is the first of the member islands to host for a third time. There's going to be a lot of hard work if I'm honest, but it's very exciting."