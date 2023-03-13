A police appeal has been launched following 'malicious damage' caused by graffiti in Jersey.

Police say the incident occurred at some point between 12-1pm on Sunday 12 March.

Green spray paint has been found at various points along Highlands Lane through to Wellington Park Estate.

A silver Ford Fiesta which was parked in the area was also sprayed with paint.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police on 612612.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…