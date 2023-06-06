The cost of groceries in Jersey isn't down to a lack of competition, according to the island's watchdog.

The Jersey Competition & Regulatory Authority says while the average cost of a shopping basket is around 12% higher than it would be in the UK, island supermarkets "are not making excessive profits" and customers are "well-served" by the market.

Inflation, higher on-island operating costs for retailers and a lack of 'low-price' suppliers are cited as three of the reasons, driven by the cost of freight, labour and the local tax regime.

Retailers pay approximately 10% more in operational costs on Jersey, but their profits are 'in line with expectations and benchmarks.'

Although a lack of competition is not to blame for high prices, the watchdog suggests that barriers should be removed to allow cheaper retailers to come to Jersey.

The price of a basket of groceries at a Jersey shop is 33% higher than the cheapest UK supermarket.

The average Jersey household spends 9% of their total weekly spend on a food shop, and food prices increased by 14.2% from the start to the end of 2022.

A study into Jersey's groceries market recommended three ways the island can stay competitive:

Investment in Jersey's Consumer Council's price comparison council service to encourage greater price based competition

Reduce entry barriers for new supermarkets to come to the island

Follow up recommendations from the 2021 study into Freight Logistics to reduce freight costs

