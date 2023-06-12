Play Brightcove video

The co-founder of an organisation that aims to put inclusion and cooperation at the heart of politics has urged Guernsey's politicians to "talk about issues rather than personalities."

Jennifer Nadal has visited the island to host a debate about how its public figures can cultivate a more positive environment.

She says it's important for people to have their own values which will allow them to be constructive and not destructive.

If that happens, "collectively all of us can have an impact on the sort of culture and political environment in which we live."

Jennifer's visit comes as the current set of Guernsey deputies continues to be divided into many key issues.

It's still unclear how the island intends to tackle the budget deficit and what capital projects will be prioritised going forward.

In order to combat the atmosphere of tension and division, two prominent female politicians have shared their thoughts on how there can be more unity in politics.

"We've got a system of government where it actually requires us to work together, so the longer we have this impasse, the worse it is going to be for the public," says Deputy Heidi Soulsby.

According to Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, "We need to get above the personal and talk policy areas, notwithstanding what we feel about people and to try and take the emotion out of it."

